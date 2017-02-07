Hopes Rheumatology appointment at UHK will secure department in the long term

It’s hoped the appointment of a clinical nurse manager at the Rheumatology Department in University Hospital Kerry will secure the long-term future of the department at the hospital.

Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris says the appointment comes after a campaign headed by the Kerry branch of Arthritis Ireland.

The HSE confirmed the clinical nurse manager began yesterday as part of the support team agreed for Rheumatology services in UHK.

The HSE says the advanced nurse practitioner recruitment process is also progressing.

In the interim an additional registrar has also been allocated to consultant Muhammad Haroon.

Deputy Martin Ferris says he highlighted to both the Health Minister and the HSE the threatened departure of rheumatologist Mr. Haroon who has been long asking for this position to support his work.

Last August Deputy Ferris claimed University Hospital Kerry was in danger of losing Mr. Muhammad Haroon due to the lack of support given the rheumatology unit there.

The hospital first interviewed for a special rheumatology nurse in August 2015 but failed to secure a suitable candidate.

They re-advertised and a candidate was interviewed in April 2016; this person was offered the post but didn’t take it up.