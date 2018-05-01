Hopes to retain Ballymullen Barracks as Army Reserve recruits in Kerry

The Army Reserve is currently recruiting in Kerry.

It’s also hoped the recruitment drive – open to men and woman – will help secure the future of Ballymullen in retaining an army barracks in Tralee.

Captain John Mannix, Currow – 2 IC of E Company, 12th Battillion, Ballymullen, Tralee – has been a member of the Army Reserve for the past 40 years.

Speaking on the Talkabout programme, Captain Mannix told Deirdre Walsh, the Army Reserve is for people who want a life less ordinary:

Captain Mannix says, for him, the Army Reserve has become a way of life: