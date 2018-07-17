Hopes public realm at Island of Geese will be constructed next year

It’s hoped the public realm aspect at the Island of Geese will be constructed next year.

It’ll be a number of years before the whole site is redeveloped, and considerable public and private investment will be needed.

That’s according to Kerry County Council’s draft masterplan for the redevelopment of Tralee Town Centre West and the Island of Geese.





The 2.3-acre former Denny factory site at the Island of Geese was gifted to the people of Tralee by Kerry Group in 2014.

Council management say this draft plan, compiled by Reddy Architecture + Urbanism, isn’t designed to be overly specific about uses within the site.

A minimum of 30% is for community enjoyment, and the council hopes this aspect will be ready for development next year.

The long-term aim is to create a commercial and residential quarter, however, the council acknowledges considerable public and private investment will be needed, but this draft masterplan will be beneficial in seeking that funding.

Among the proposals are for a Spire-like structure on top of the old red-brick chimney, which was a centrepiece of the Denny factory and is of historical and heritage value.

It’s also proposed to reintroduce Belfast Truss roofing; it was hoped to retain a building containing a rare example of this roof but it wasn’t in a suitable condition.

Despite the Courts Service suggesting the site could be used to develop new facilities, council management say their preference would be for the Court House to remain on Ashe Street.

People are being asked to make their views known on this draft masterplan; the documents will be on public display throughout the summer.