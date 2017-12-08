Hopes preliminary work on Listowel Bypass can begin next year

It’s hoped preliminary works on the N69 Listowel Bypass can begin next year.

An Bord Pleanala gave the green light for the 5.95km western and northern bypass of the town last month.

Kerry County Council now hopes to start works including archaeological testing and site investigation on the €40 million project in the new year.

They say construction on the main project is expected to follow in the next two to three years.

The local authority was responding to a question from Fianna Fáil Cllr Jimmy Moloney at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting.