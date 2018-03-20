Hopes planning for North Kerry Greenway will be in place by September

On the Right Track at Kilmorna, North Kerry….Kerry County Council has begun the design development works on the greenway linking the Kerry-Limerick county bounds at Rathoran to Listowel town. During late 2017 and early 2018 the old railway corridor was cleared of vegetation and overgrowth to allow for an assessment of the route from an environmental, engineering and accessibility perspective. Inspecting the progress were Landowners and Staff from Kerry County Council, Monty Falvey, Abbeydorney, John O’Connor, Shrone Beirne, Michael McErney, Eamon Scanlon, Kerry County Council, Denis Stack, Eoghan O’Brien, Kerry County Council, John Moloney, Sluice Quarter, John Fitzmaurice.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***

It’s hoped planning permission for the North Kerry Greenway will be in place by September.

That’s according to Senior Executive Engineer with Kerry County Council, Eamon Scanlan.

The council has begun the design development works on the greenway linking the Kerry-Limerick county bounds at Rathoran to Listowel town.

A committee of property-owners have come together, the ‘Landowners on the North Kerry Abandoned Railway Line’ group.

They visited the Dungarvan/Waterford Greenway to view the standards achieved there with underpasses.

Former Listowel Town Councillor, Din Stack, who’s a member of the landowners group, says they’re very happy with progress so far on the greenway.

He says Kerry County Council has committed to ensuring the North Kerry Greenway will be completed to the highest standard like the Waterford one.

