Hopes planning for North Kerry Greenway will be in place by September

It’s hoped planning permission for the North Kerry Greenway will be in place by September.

That’s according to Senior Executive Engineer with Kerry County Council, Eamon Scanlan.

The council has begun the design development works on the greenway linking the Kerry-Limerick county bounds at Rathoran to Listowel town.

A committee of property-owners have come together, the ‘Landowners on the North Kerry Abandoned Railway Line’ group.

They visited the Dungarvan/Waterford Greenway to view the standards achieved there with underpasses.

Former Listowel Town Councillor, Din Stack, who’s a member of the landowners group, says they’re very happy with progress so far on the greenway.

He says Kerry County Council has committed to ensuring the North Kerry Greenway will be completed to the highest standard like the Waterford one.