Hopes orphaned baby seal will be transferred from Ballyheigue to Seal Sanctuary

It’s hoped a baby seal stranded on the beach in Ballyheigue will soon be transferred to the Seal Sanctuary in Wexford.

Animal Help Net Kerry has issued an advisory to the public not to approach the orphaned baby grey seal and has asked pet-owners to keep their dogs at a distance.

It seems the baby seal may have been moved down to the tide earlier and while it may have been carried out with the best of intention, the group said this is not the correct action.

Animal Help Net Kerry says it’s hoped the baby seal’s transfer from Kerry to Wexford will be organised later today.