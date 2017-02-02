Hopes occupant for new IDA advance unit in Tralee will be announced in coming months

‘Tinkering’ with parking in Tralee town centre will not help to improve its economy – job creation will.

That’s according to Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane who was responding to criticism of Kerry County Council’s plans to introduce free parking after 4pm in the town centre on Fridays.

The initiative – which will be trialled for three months – has attracted criticism the measure doesn’t go far enough.

Cllr Finucane however says the key to rejeuvenation is spending capacity and the creation of, at least, 300 new jobs.

He said he hopes to makes an announcement regarding a new client company for the advance IDA unit curently being built in Tralee in the coming weeks:

The Save Tralee group however is unhappy their proposals weren’t incorporated into the trial parking strategy.

The group proposed free parking in Tralee town centre before 11am and after 4.30pm six days a week.

Eddie Barrett of the Save Tralee group says hundreds of jobs are at stake in the town centre and the measures don’t go far enough: