Hopes number of surgeries for public patients in Tralee private hospital will be expanded

People are suffering longer than they should and progressing to a level of disability which is scandalous in a developed country.

That’s according to Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at the Bons Secours Hospital, Tralee, Mr Ross Kingston, speaking in relation to the number of people, and the period of time patients spend, on waiting lists.

Mr Kingston says there simply aren’t enough orthopaedic surgeons in the country to serve the needs of the population.

He said consultant contracts have become less attractive and as a consequence, many qualified orthopaedic surgeons are seeking work overseas.

More clean air theatres, nurses, anaesthetists and physiotherapists are also needed to cater for the number of people waiting ‘unacceptably long periods of time’ he said.

However a number of public patients were able to access surgeries in private hospitals, such as the Bons Secours, under the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

Mr Kingston said they hope to expand this system and offer more operations under the NTPF this year: