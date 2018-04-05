Hopes Norwegian can find way to continue transatlantic services from southwest

The transatlantic market is extremely competitive with airlines here competing – not only for Irish, but also UK passengers.

That’s according to Noel Ryan of Kerry Airport, speaking after airline Norwegian said it could not guarantee its US flight schedule from Cork Airport next year.

The Irish transatlantic market is one of the most competitive as Stobart Air, which operates the Kerry – Dublin route, also ferry passengers from the UK into Ireland to connect with US flights.

Mr Ryan says this is because of US preclearance available here – making the Irish market very competitive.

He hopes however Norwegian – which placed an image of Tom Crean on their tailfin – can find a way to continue their services from the southwest: