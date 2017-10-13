Hopes N22 Macroom Bypass road upgrade will start next year

The Taoiseach is hopeful the N22 Macroom Ballyvourney (Baile Bhúirne) road upgrade will start next year.

MEP Seán Kelly says Leo Varadkar spoke about the long sought-after road project at a breakfast meeting in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this morning organised by Cork Chamber of Commerce.

In July, Junior Minister Brendan Griffin said advance works for the project were progressing well and were on track for completion by the first quarter of next year.

Mr Kelly welcomes the Taoiseach’s statement:

The announcement has also been welcomed by Deputies Michael and Danny Healy Rae.