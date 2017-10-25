Hopes that Kerry residential centre for adults with autism will open

There are hopes that a residential centre for adults with autism in Kerry may open – more than three years after it was built.

Three years ago, the Irish Society for Autism held an open day for its then newly built residential centre in Dromavalla, Ballyseedy outside Tralee.

At the time, the ISA said it hoped the unit would be completed by 2016 at the latest.

However, it remains closed.

Earlier this year, Radio Kerry revealed that the society had not registered the facility with HIQA, the body which regulates health and social care standards.

Jimmy and Patricia Adams, whose 26-year-old son James has autism, have spent 21 years fundraising for a residential facility for adults with the condition.

It cost over €1 million to build the centre at Dromavalla – over €200,000 was raised through the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle, in addition to other fundraisers and Mr Adams says around a decade ago, the Irish Society for Autism received a housing grant of €900,000 through Kerry County Council.

Mr Adams believes the reason why the society has not registered the facility with HIQA is related to new standards for residential care, such as the establishment of HIQA itself and the HSE’s policy to move people with disabilities from residential settings into the community.

He’s been speaking to Jerry O’Sullivan.

Jimmy Adams also says it’s his view that the Irish Society for Autism did not register the Dromavalla facility because last year, three of its residential facilities in Leinster were taken over by the HSE after HIQA cancelled their registration.

Mr Adams says it’s vital the centre opens for adults in autism, as there is no such facility in Kerry.

It’s believed the society, along with the HSE and Kerry County Council are in talks with a third party to operate the centre.

The Irish Society for Autism says the last year has seen lots of positive work between it, the council and the HSE towards establishing the much needed service.