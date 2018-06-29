Hopes doors of St John’s Church Tralee will be restored as soon as possible

It’s hoped the doors of St John’s Church Tralee will be restored to normal as soon as possible.

It’s after a vehicle was last night driven through the locked gates leading into the church on Castle Street, and then through both the front doors and inside porch doors.

This entrance is now closed to the public, but Masses haven’t been affected; mass-goers are asked to use the side door.





Fr Francis Nolan of St John’s Parish is confident the doors will be restored to normal as soon as possible.

He says they’re very shocked by the incident, but glad nobody was hurt, and says their thoughts and prayers are with anyone affected by the incident.