Hopes decision on tax implications for Kerry Co-op shares will be made before year end

It’s hoped a decision on the tax implications for Kerry Co-op shares will be made before the year end.

Revenue launched an investigation into the issue of patronage shares by Kerry Co-op, claiming the shares were subject to income tax, PRSI and USC.

Letters were to 400 milk suppliers in the South-West, asking them to make a qualifying statement on the shares.

Kerry Co-op contested Revenue’s interpretation of the case, and brought a test case before the Tax Appeals Commission.

Kerry TD John Brassil, who says the issue was heard in its entirety yesterday, believes the result of this case could have far reaching consequences.