Hopes cuts to working hours at Liebherr will be short-term

It’s hoped cuts to working hours at Liebherr in Killarney will be short-term.

That’s according to Killarney MD Cllr John Joe Culloty, who was speaking after SIPTU confirmed that management have proposed a three-day week for staff from September.

The company has yet to specify how many staff would be affected.





Liebherr employs over 800 staff in Fossa, and announced in June that over 200 contracts may not be renewed over the following three months.

It’s understood the company is facing increased competition from South Korea and China in crane manufacturing.

Cllr Culloty believes the decision to cut hours to a three-day week will be beneficial in the long-term.