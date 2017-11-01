Hopes of a breakthrough in Kerry Ingredients dispute

There are hopes that there may be a breakthrough in a dispute at a Kerry Group plant.

Since the end of September, a number of 24 hour strikes have taken place at Kerry Ingredients in Listowel.

SIPTU, which represents 290 workers involved in the action, says a proposal will be put to members at a general meeting this afternoon.

290 workers employed at Kerry Ingredients are seeking a 14 per cent pay increase over four years – that is, three-and-a-half per cent per year over four years.

The workers, who are represented by SIPTU, rejected a Labour Court recommendation that they get a pay rise of two-and-a-half per cent per year, which Kerry Group, the plant’s owners, accepted.

The dispute centres on the introduction of a computer system which workers believe places greater responsibilities on them.

SIPTU organiser, John Cooney says last week, for the first time, meetings took place between the union and Kerry Group.

Out of this, a proposal was drawn up.

SIPTU has called a general meeting of members involved in the dispute to take place today at 2pm to discuss the proposal.

Mr Cooney is not discussing the terms of the proposal at this stage.

Kerry Group says it’s not commenting at present.