Hopes 43 new beds will open soon at University Hospital Kerry

It’s hoped 43 new beds will open soon at University Hospital Kerry to ease overcrowding.

The hospital made a proposal to the HSE and the South / South West Hospital Group earlier in the year, as part of plans to open 500 beds nationally.

University Hospital Kerry management met councillors from the Southern Regional Health Forum yesterday about the high numbers waiting on trolleys of late.

Forum member, Councillor Damian Quigg says hospital management told them that 196 people presented through the Emergency Department at UHK last weekend.

He says management seemed hopeful 43 new beds would soon open, and these would ease the congestion in the ED.