It’s hoped a softening of US-imposed sanctions will help to protect jobs in West Limerick.

Russian-owned Aughinish, which is the largest alumina refinery in Europe, may have US-imposed sanctions softened in the coming weeks, subject to conditions relating to its owner.

According to Bloomberg News, the US Treasury has discussed a path for lifting the sanctions on Rusal, the parent company which owns the refinery, if owner Oleg Deripaska relinquishes control.

The company employees over 450 people at its plant and has over 400 indirectly employed through contractors, with many commuting from North Kerry.

Councillor for the Adare-Rathkeale Municipal District, Emmet O’Brien, says it’s vital to protect those employed in Aughinish and related industries.

He adds all local representatives in both North Kerry and West Limerick must do whatever they can to ensure the jobs stay in the West Munster region.