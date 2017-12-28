It’s hoped major sewerage scheme will go to tender next year

It’s hoped a major sewerage scheme in the county will go to tender next year.

Kerry County Council’s decision to grant planning permission for the Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme was recently upheld by An Bord Pleanála.

The council says a number of wayleave issues are outstanding on the proposed €2.7 million project, however, they are confident of going to tender in 2018, with construction planned for 2019.

The information was revealed following motions brought to a recent monthly meeting of the Killarney Municipal District by a number of councillors.