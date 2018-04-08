It’s hoped extensions to a Dingle car park will begin in early May

It’s hoped extensions to a Dingle car park will start in early May.

Councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald brought a motion to the recent monthly meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, asking for an update on proposed works to the Green Street Car Park in Dingle.

A Part 8 agreement had previously been passed by the councillors in the district to extend the car park.

Councillor Cosaí Fitzgerald has been in contact with the contractor, who says the works will take less than a month to complete.

Kerry County Council says it’s hoped works will begin early in May.