Honours Even In Tommy Healy Memorial Cup Final

The Tommy Healy Memorial Cup Final has ended in a draw.

Killorglin B and Mainebank have drawn 2 all in the decider.

Killorglin were on top in the early stages with Brendan Aherne and Jamie Cunningham going close.





They went ahead in the 24th minute when Brendan Aherne scored after Cunningham played him in.

Mainbank were level in the 46th minute when Eoghan O’Connor headed home to leave it level at the break.

O’Connor then put Mainbank ahead in the 67th minute from a James Long cross.

But Killorglin were level on 73 minutes when Jamie Cunningham scrambled home a Dylan Joy cross.

Killorglin 2

(Brendan Aherne, Jamie Cummingham)

Mainbank 2

(Eoghan O’Connor 2).

Jimmy Keane looks ahead at the event