Honouring Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh and Building IT Tralee’s Future – May 24th, 2018

Chairman of the IT Tralee Foundation Board, Dick Spring, and the foundation’s director, Ogie Moran, explained to Jerry the plans to honour the legendary broadcaster and how it’s hoped it will raise funds for the ambitious Sports Academy which is due to open at IT Tralee in January.

