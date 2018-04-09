On Saturday, a stained glass window dedicated to Corca Dhuibhne scholar Monsignor Pádraig Ó Fiannachta was unveiled in Ventry.
The window, in Sáipéal Naomh Cháitlíona, features Saint Jerome, who translated the bible to Hebrew, holding ‘An Bíobla Naofa’.
The late Monsignor Ó Fiannachta – a renowned professor and academic – was the first to translate the Bible from Hebrew to Irish.
Honouring a Man Apart – April 9th, 2018
