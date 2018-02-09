In Honour of Hospice Campaigner and Fundraiser Ted Moynihan – February 9th, 2018

Yesterday, Ted Moynihan, who spent decades fund-raising for the Kerry Hospice Foundation, passed away at the unit he had spent years raising money for. Ted dedicated his life to the hospice movement to ensure that those facing the end of life are afforded dignity and comfort. UHK surgeon Tom McCormack, Mari O’Connell, director of nursing palliative care at UHK and Mairéad Fernane of the Kerry Hospice paid tribute to a remarkable man.
Irish Water to spend €5 million in the Tralee Town Area this year
Irish Water is to spend €5 million in the Tralee Town Area this year. The national utility, in partnership with Kerry County Council, will undertake...
Kerry College of Further Education nominated for AONTAS STAR Award
Kerry College of Further Education has been nominated for an AONTAS STAR Award. The STAR Awards recognise and celebrate the work by adult learning initiatives...
Junior Sport Minister calls for better leadership within the MMA community
The Junior Sport Minister has called for better leadership within the MMA community in Ireland. It follows the inquest into the death of Joao Carvalho...
Beaufort blogger
Hazel Joy from Beaufort is a full-time librarian and part time travel blogger. She spoke to Deirdre on the show about being a lone...
Fashion Fix with Danny Leane
Danny talks about how if we should dress for ourselves or for our age, spring colours, why sportswear is a huge trend for 2018...
Changing your SIM card due to scam callers
Deirdre spoke to Anita Ward from Ballyduff who had to change her SIM card because she got so many crank calls on Friday.