In Honour of Hospice Campaigner and Fundraiser Ted Moynihan – February 9th, 2018

Yesterday, Ted Moynihan, who spent decades fund-raising for the Kerry Hospice Foundation, passed away at the unit he had spent years raising money for. Ted dedicated his life to the hospice movement to ensure that those facing the end of life are afforded dignity and comfort. UHK surgeon Tom McCormack, Mari O’Connell, director of nursing palliative care at UHK and Mairéad Fernane of the Kerry Hospice paid tribute to a remarkable man.