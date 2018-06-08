Homecoming to be held for first Kerry Blue Jean Country Queen

A homecoming event is being held this evening for the first Blue Jean Country Queen to hail from Kerry.

The event, run by Macra na Feirme in Athboy, Co Meath has been running since 1987 and involved women from all over the country taking part in a weekend filled with interviews, karaoke, fancy dress and fashion show.

27-year-old Alison O’Connor from Abbeydorney took the title and the top prize was €1,000.





Alison, who works as a civil servant in Killarney, will be honoured at the Complex Bar in Abbeydorney from 9 o’clock tonight.

She told Agritime she is looking forward to the coming twelve months: