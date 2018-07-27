Home Tie For Kerry In U15 SSE Airtricity Cup

Kerry have been drawn at home to Cobh Ramblers in the 2nd Round of the U15 SSE Airtricity Cup.

Victory there would mean another home tie, against Carlow/Kilkenny or Limerick in the ¼ Final.

2nd round games to be played the week ending August 18th and 19th, with the Quarter Finals the following week.





Killarney Athletic 7 A Side Tournament Sponsored by Killarney Credit Union

Under 16 Final

Boru Barbers 2 Steve’s Barbers 0

Over 35 Final Cup Sponsored by Pat O’Neill

Leanes Tool Hire 1 Tim Jones & Sons 0

Premier Final

Failte Legends 5 Liebherr 2