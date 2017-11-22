Home Flooded 3 Times in Under 3 Years – November 22nd, 2017

Pat McElligott’s parents, who are 88 and 78, had to be evacuated in the early hours of this morning from their home in Clieveragh, Listowel.
North Kerry family felt helpless as floodwater rushed into their home
A family in North Kerry says they felt helpless as floodwater rushed into their home. Arthur Gabrielyan from Gortcrissane in Listowel, a father of two,...
Listowel gardaí investigating after elderly man struck by car
Gardaí are investigating after an elderly man was struck by a car in Listowel. The collision happened on Bridge Road last Saturday night at 7...
Elderly couple evacuated from Clieveragh home following floodwater breach
A man has called on Kerry County Council to immediately engage in remedial works after his elderly parents' home in Clieveragh was flooded for...
Tom’s Swift Thinking Saves the Day – November 22nd, 2017
Tom O’Connor from Ballyheigue has been telling Treasa Murphy how he helped prevent his own home and his neighbours from being flooded this morning. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_23_tomoc.mp3
The Global Village – November 21st, 2017
This week Tara O`Grady gives a tour around some of the tracks on her new album "Folk Songs." http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_22_gv.mp3
Christie Hennessy – The Definitive
