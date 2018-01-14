Historic Win For Kerry Over Cork In Munster Hurling League

The Kerry Senior hurlers have beaten Cork.

The Kingdom’s Co Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League campaign ended with a 1-23 to 1-13 victory over the Rebels in Tralee.

Kerry had the opening two scores of the encounter but Cork had leveled at 2 points apiece by the 10th minute.

The Kingdom went back in front by the 17 minute mark, through points by Shane Nolan and Padraig Boyle, with a Cork point sandwiching those scores. It was 4 points each shortly after. Cork edged in front at 5 points to 4 but Kerry continued to impress and went on to hit 1-6 without reply. They drew level in the 22nd minute courtesy of Daithi Griffin and went two to the good with points from Shane Conway and Shane Nolan. Then came a 24th minute Colm Harty goal; great work by Conway, who sent on to Padraig Boyle. He in turn fed Harty and the sliotar was blasted to the net.

Then, Shane Conway pointed and Sean Weir did likewise. Shane Conway could have goaled for Kerry but sent over as the Kingdom opened up a 1-10 to 5 points lead in the 28th minute. Cork were next to point but Kerry hit 2 in a row and led 1-13 to 0-6 at half-time.

Kerry continued to keep distance between the Counties in the second half. Cork did goal in the 9th minute of the period but the Kingdom’s point scoring saw them control proceedings. Kerry were ahead 1-17 to 1-7 after 14 minutes of the half. Cork got the gap down to 7 with 11 minutes remaining but the Kingdom were never in danger and pulled away further in the closing minutes.

Kerry (Ballyduff) beat Cork (Blackrock) in the 1891 Munster Senior Hurling Championship semi-final, 2-7 to 0-3 in Killarney-Was today the first time since that Kerry beat Cork in Senior hurling?