Historic Rally To Feature Rockfield Night Run This December

Killarney and District Motor Club has released details of its December 2nd Rentokil-Initial Historic Rally.

The club has announced details of the 2017 route and Ireland’s only event catering for rally machines of yesteryear will feature some of the most challenging rally roads in the country.

Competitors and fans can look forward to run over classic roads like Moll’s Gap, Ballaghbeama and Caragh Lake.

Two runs over the popular Rockfield test will run back on Saturday evening with the second run taking place under the cover of darkness.

Speaking at the Killarney and District Motor Club’s meeting on Friday night last, at the event headquarters, clerk of the course Kevin Flannery said: “With over 110km of competitive action it over classic Killarney road, this event will test driver and machine. We are using a version of Rockfield that has not been used on either the Rally of the Lakes or the Historic rally for over ten years meaning we can offer something new alongside the traditional Killarney classics.”

Regulations are currently with Motorsport Ireland and awaiting approval, once the necessary permits have been granted entries for this popular end of season event will open.