Historic 4 In A Row For Kerry Minor Footballers

3 goals in the first quarter gave Kerry the platform to go and win the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Final and with it their 4th consecutive title.

A 6-17 to 1-8 victory over Derry saw the Kingdom become the first County to achieve 4 in a row in this grade.

A sensational start to the match saw Kerry’s David Clifford goal after 15 seconds, turning his man and netting across the goalkeeper, as described by Ger O’Connor http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/1minorgoal-1.mp3

Derry responded with a point after 2 minutes but Donal O’Sullivan soon put Kerry 3 to the good again. Jack Griffin had a great chance of a second Kerry goal on 5 minutes but put his one on one opportunity wide. 8 minutes in Brian Friel put Kerry 4 up but Derry hit back with 3 quick points to reduce the gap to the minimum. In the 12th minute another Kerry goal scoring opportunity was thwarted by the Derry keeper. Then, two goals in just over 70 seconds swung the game heavily in Kerry’s favour.

David Clifford had his and Kerry’s second goal of the afternoon in the 14th minute as he jinked his way through the Derry defence to score http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/2minorgoal.mp3

Clifford turned provider a minute later as he set up Fiachra Clifford to finish to the net http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/3minorgoal.mp3

The next score came courtesy of a Jack Griffin point and Kerry were ahead 3-3 to 4 points after 18 minutes. David Clifford put over the next 3 points as the gap increased to 11 by the 22nd minute. Donal O’Sullivan and Jack Griffin had further Kingdom points as they opened up a 3-8 to 5 points advantage come half-time.

Kerry’s Donal O’Sullivan had the opening score of the second period, a point 2 minutes into the half. Goal number 4 for Kerry arrived courtesy of Fiachra Clifford in the 36th minute http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/4minorgoal.mp3

With the score at 4-9 to 0-7 Derry were awarded a penalty which they duly converted on 39 minutes. Brian Friel then pointed for Kerry.

David Clifford completed his hat-trick 14 minutes from time http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/5minorgoal.mp3

Goal number 4 for the Kerry captain arrived 2 minutes later http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/6minorgoal.mp3

When Brian Friel pointed the Kingdom led by 6-11 to 1-7 with 11 minutes left. Adam Donoghue was the next to score a point for Kerry with sub Donnchadh doing likewise soon after. Brian Friel then made it 6-14 to 1-7. David Clifford pointed again in the final minute and Brian Friel followed suit. Sub Eddie Horan also got on the scoresheet for the Kingdom, closing out the scoring with a point.