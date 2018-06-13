HIQA report finds non-compliance issues in Kerry centre for those with intellectual disabilities

A HIQA report has found non-compliance issues in a Kerry centre for those with intellectual disabilities.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection in St Mary of the Angels, Beaufort, over three days toward the end of last year.

The report found moderate non-compliance in seven of the eight areas examined.





The centre, which is run by St John of God, was found to be moderately non-compliant in a number of areas, including residents’ rights, dignity and consultation, use of resources and workforce.

The report also noted some residents’ dignity was compromised by living arrangements; for example, one resident was identified as needing a quiet environment but lived with five other people who had complex needs.

The inspector also reported there was insufficient staff with the required skills, qualifications and experience to meet the assessed needs of residents at all times.

Additionally, some actions required from the previous inspection were not satisfactorily implemented.

However, the inspector did note staff had a good awareness of residents’ wishes.

There were 43 residents on the property when HIQA conducted their inspections.

In response, St Mary of the Angels says it’s engaged with the HSE in relation residents’ living arrangements, and planning for staff recruitment is in place to maintain a suitable staffing skill mix.