HIQA report finds Killarney centre not adequate to meet residents’ needs

A Killarney centre for adults with intellectual disabilities is not adequate to meet residents’ needs.

Cluain Fhionnain is currently home to 12 adults with intellectual disabilities, but the centre is due to be closed this year.

The Health Information and Quality Authority today published a report on the centre following an announced inspection.

HIQA inspectors found that staff and management in Cluain Fhionnain had introduced a range of improvements which had direct positive impacts on residents.

It says the service, however, isn’t adequate to meet residents’ needs in a number of areas.

It was found majorly non-compliant with regards to safe and suitable premises, and safeguarding and safety measures.

The layout and design of the premises isn’t suitable and doesn’t provide a therapeutic or homely environment.

There were some measures to safeguard residents, but further improvement is needed.

Cluain Fhionnain was found to be moderately non-compliant in health and safety and risk management, and workforce.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare welcomes the publication of the HIQA report.

They say substantial work has been undertaken to help residents move to more suitable homes in the community, and 16 residents have already moved.

The remaining residents will move this year, and the centre will close by the end of this year.

They add they accept the remaining issues highlighted in the report, and work is already underway on many of them.