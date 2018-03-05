HIQA inspection finds issues of non-compliance in a Kerry community hospital

A HIQA inspection has found issues of non-compliance in a Kerry community hospital.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out announced inspections in St Joseph’s Unit, Listowel Community Hospital, over two days in October 2017.

The inspections, which took place on October 18th and 19th, found three areas of moderate non-compliance and one of major non-compliance in the 24-resident centre.

The remaining seven areas inspected were deemed compliant.

Moderate non-compliance was found in governance and management, health and social care needs and residents’ rights, dignity and consultation.

HIQA found care plans in the unit were repetitive and, in some cases, cluttered with historical information.

Major non-compliance was found under the issue of safe and suitable premises; there was a lack of storage space available for equipment and a number of residents were seen to eat their meals next to their bed, or in bed, particularly at tea-time.

In response, St Joseph’s Unit, Listowel Community Hospital, says most outcomes will be addressed with their refurbishment plan, which they hope will commence later this year.