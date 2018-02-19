HIQA to inspect North Kerry respite home this week

HIQA is to this week inspect a North Kerry respite home for people with intellectual disabilities.

The building was purchased by the HSE but has lain idle for some time despite the huge demand for respite.

The HSE has been working with the Kerry Parents and Friends Association to open the house on a part-time basis.

Kay Sayers, whose adult son Sean has an intellectual disability, says remedial works have been carried out to make the house fit for purpose, and HIQA is to visit it tomorrow and Wednesday as part of the registration process.

She says, however, that if the registration is approved, and the centre opens on a part-time basis, families will only have access to respite once every two years.