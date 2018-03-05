HIQA finds Killarney Community Hospital ‘majorly non-compliant’ in provision of safe and suitable premises

The health services watchdog has found that Killarney Community Hospital was majorly non-compliant in the provision of a safe and suitable premises for residents.

However, the HIQA report found that the hospital for older people was compliant or majorly compliant in most areas of patient care examined.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out inspections at Killarney Community Hospital on November 13th and 14th last, when there were 85 residents living there.

HIQA examined 18 aspects of patient care; the hospital was compliant or majorly compliant in 13 of these areas and moderately non-compliant in four.

However, it found that the HSE facility was majorly non-compliant in the provision of a safe and suitable premises.

It found in one ward, limitations within the physical environment negatively impacted on the freedom, choice, privacy, dignity and autonomy of residents.

Two other units were unsuitable in design and layout to protect residents’ privacy and dignity. Inspectors found that a number of radiators were very hot to touch on the day of inspection and could pose a risk to residents. Killarney Community Hospital said these particular radiators have been turned off in the interim and electric heaters have been bought. Its plumbers and estates section are also reviewing this.

The HSE says a new hospital is due for completion in 2021. Regarding residents’ rights, dignity and consultation with them, HIQA says it’s not happy with the provider’s response despite affording it two attempts to submit a satisfactory response.

HIQA noted that residents’ and relatives’ feedback was one of satisfaction with the service and care provided and it also found that residents’ health care and nursing needs were met to a high standard at Killarney Community Hospital.