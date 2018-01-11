Hilda Savage nee Roche, O’Rahilly’s Villas, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at her residence on Friday from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock in The Immaculate Conception Church, Rathass. Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Daffodil Nurses, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.

