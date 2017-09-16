Highland Fling Wins Listowel Races Final Day Feature

Highland Fling was victorious in the main event at Listowel today, the M.J. Carroll ARRO Handicap Hurdle

First in the Charlie Chute Memorial Handicap Chase was Presenting Mahler

First in the Charlie Chute Memorial Handicap Chase was Presenting Mahler and here’s how that happened http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/horseshit-1.mp3

Rathvinden, the horse who filled the placings in the Neptune at Cheltenham back in 2014 behind his stablemate Faugheen before enduring a torrid time with injuries, proved that he still possesses loads of ability by taking the Allman Contracts Ltd Novice Chase at Listowel.

The Willie Mullins-trained chaser absolutely bolted up in the hands of Ruby Walsh and those who steamed in at odds of 8-11 would have had few anxious moments, even if the gelding was a bit chancy at the second last. Mullins and Walsh were also on the mark in the opening four-year-old maiden hurdle with Makitorix, who was equally as impressive.