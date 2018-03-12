Highest waiting list for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in Kerry and Cork

Almost 30% of minors waiting to be seen by the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services are in Kerry and Cork.

The total number waiting for an appointment nationally is 2579.

The HSE region, which covers Kerry and Cork, has the highest number of minors waiting for an appointment with the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services or CAMHS at 747.

This accounts for 29% of the total numbers waiting to be seen nationally.

120 minors in Kerry and Cork are waiting 18 months or more.

Kerry Fianna Fail TD John Brassil described the figures as shocking and disappointing and said there is a serious service gap in Kerry and Cork, which the HSE is failing to address.

He said the central issue is recruitment; a staff complement of 1,237 is required for a full community CAMHS service but yet only half of those were in place in 2017.

Meanwhile, Kerry Sinn Fein Councillor Toireasa Ferris has also criticised staffing levels in CAMHS saying the figures are ‘incredibly worrying, but not surprising’ based on her experience.