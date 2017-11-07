Higher risk spectrum for non-melanoma skin cancer in Kerry due to occupational UV exposure

A higher risk spectrum for non-melanoma skin cancer exists in Kerry due to occupational UV exposure.

That’s according to the National Cancer Registry which has released its annual statistical report summarising cancer incidence, mortality and survival in Ireland.

Over 40,000 (40,570) cancers have been diagnosed nationally over the past three years.

According to today’s report, almost 20,000 male (19,940) and over 20,000 female (20,630) cancers were estimated nationally for the period 2015-2017.

Approximately 18% of these were non-invasive tumours while 27% were invasive non-melanoma skin cancers (NMSC, 10,857 cases per year).

The Registry’s ‘Cancer Atlas’ shows the risk of non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) highest in major urban centres and coastal areas.

UV exposure levels in Kerry – where farming, fishing and building makes up 25% of occupations – falls under this risk spectrum.

If non-melanoma skin cancers were excluded, prostate and female breast cancer were the most commonly diagnosed invasive cancers overall.