High-risk issues at UHK highlighted by HIQA

Immediate high-risk issues at University Hospital Kerry were highlighted by The Health Information and Quality Authority in correspondence with the South and South West Hospital Group over the summer.

The correspondence followed an unannounced HIQA inspection on June 15th last focusing on the prevention and control of infection.

Among the risks identified were legionella risk management, the bacteria causes the pneumonia-type illness Legionnaires’ disease.

Inspectors who called to University Hospital Kerry highlighted issues with hospital infrastructure, hygiene, isolation facilities, the clinical microbiology service, equipment decontamination facilities, infection surveillance, legionella risk management and injection practice.

They noted hospital management has sought help in addressing deficiencies at hospital group level.

The report also identified many risks remained unresolved for a sustained period of time despite concerns being raised by HIQA following a previous inspection in 2015.

HIQA did observe good practice in the provision of staff education.

HIQA had to twice seek assurance at hospital group level around outstanding risk.

In a letter to HIQA, the South/South West Hospital Group said UHK management would establish an Environmental Monitoring Committee in relation to Legionella water surveillance testing; testing began last month and no pathogenic strains have been detected.

An action plan is being developed for unsafe medication practices observed in the Intensive Care Unit, minor capital renovations are underway in a number of wards, a consultant microbiologist will take up the post on October 1st and staff are to be retrained on equipment decontamination procedures.