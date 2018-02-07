High rate of judicial separation applications in Kerry

Kerry had one of the highest rates of judicial separation applications in 2016.

According to the Irish Examiner, the Courts Service data reveals there were 49 applications made in the county during that year with 17 granted.

Nationally there were over 1,300 such applications made with over 720 granted.

More than 4,100 couples around Ireland applied to divorce in 2016, 122 applications were made in Kerry with 95 granted.

Carlow remains the county with the highest divorce rate, closely followed by Dublin and Tipperary.