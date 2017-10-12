High numbers wait on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today

High numbers of patients continue to wait on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today.

That’s according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, which show there are 11 patients on trolleys there today; there were 10 yesterday and Monday, and 20 on Tuesday.

There’s a total of 483 people on trolleys in emergency departments and on wards in hospitals across the country today.

Cork University Hospital has the highest number at 43, while there are 32 at University Hospital Limerick.