High numbers wait on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today

High numbers of patients continue to wait on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, which show there are 16 patients on trolleys there today; there were 14 yesterday, 21 on Tuesday, and 17 on Monday.

There’s a total of 399 people on trolleys in emergency departments and on wards in hospitals across the country today.

University Hospital Limerick has the highest number at 61, while there are 20 at Cork University Hospital.