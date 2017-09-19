Hero’s Welcome For Kerry Minor Footballers

The All-Ireland winning Kerry Minor footballers received a hero’s welcome upon their return to the County last night.

Huge crowds were in attendance to greet the players and management as the Kingdom celebrated capturing the title for the 4th year in a row.

The squad were firstly welcomed at Fitzgerald Stadium before moving on to the Fossa club.

Kerry captain David Clifford admitted nothing was as special as the homecoming to his own club Fossa http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/cheerup.mp3