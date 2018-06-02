Heritage trail launched in Maharees

A heritage trail has been launched in West Kerry.

The Maharees Heritage Trail was launched by Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin TD earlier this morning.

The Maharees Heritage Trail is a scenic, coastal walk, completing a circuit of the Maharees tombolo and taking in the three bays surrounding the peninsula.





Maharees Conservation Association CLG developed the trail to raise awareness of the unique natural heritage of the area among the Maharees community and visitors to the area.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Griffin said visitors to the area will benefit from the trail, as it highlights the rich cultural heritage and ecological significance of Maharees.