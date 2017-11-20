A Heritage Iveragh presentation by military historian Justin Horgan on World War 2 German Air Crashes in Ireland takes place at 8:00p.m this evening in the Dromid Centre, Killeenleagh, Mastergeehy. It includes crashes at Kerry locations including Mastergeehy, Skelligs, Kenmare Bay, Brandon, the Blaskets. Everyone welcome.
