A Heritage Iveragh presentation by military historian Justin Horgan on World War 2 German Air Crashes in Ireland takes place at 8:00p.m this evening in the Dromid Centre, Killeenleagh, Mastergeehy. It includes crashes at Kerry locations including Mastergeehy, Skelligs, Kenmare Bay, Brandon, the Blaskets. Everyone welcome.

