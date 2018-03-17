Who Is Henry Philip Lannen

How many GAA clubs in Kerry can honestly say that they know all about the person or persons who were involved in the foundation on their club.

For one club, Skellig Rangers the 2009 All Ireland Junior Club Champions the name Henry Philip Lannen is in the record books as one of the co- founders.

But who was H.P Lannen?

It seems he was also one of the founder members of the South Kerry Divisional Board in 1903 and was President of the Kerrymen’s Association in New York from 1925-1930.

His great grandaughter is Kim Bryant who now lives with her family in South Kerry.