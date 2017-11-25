Henry Hilliard, “Doireloin”, Clogherbrien, Tralee & late of Billerough House & College Lawn, Listowel.

Reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel tomorrow (Sunday) from 5.30pm – 7pm followed by removal @ 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. House strictly private. No flowers please, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Latest News
Latest Sports
