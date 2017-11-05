Henry ‘Harry’ Hicks, Blackpool, The Spa, Tralee & formerly of Waterford & the UK

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home tomorrow Monday (Nov 6th) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Followed by private cremation.
Joan O’Shaughnessy (née O’Connor), Aughacasla, Castlegregory, New York & Park Lane, Tralee.
Reposing at her residence in Park Lane, Tralee, tomorrow Monday from 4pm - 6pm, followed with reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory from 7pm -...
John Moriarty, Upper Cahercruttera, Inch, Annascaul.
Reposing at his residence tomorrow (Monday) from 3.30pm - 7.30pm. Requiem Mass for John Moriarty will take place in St. Joseph's Church, Inch, on...
Warriors Downed But Lakers Triumph
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors went down 92-63 to UCD Marian in the Men’s Superleague. In the Men’s National League Scotts Lakers Killarney beat Titans 89-60.
Killarney Athletic Look To Make Home Advantage Count In Munster Champions Trophy
The semi-final of the Munster League Champions Trophy today has Killarney Athletic home to Janesboro from 2 o’clock.
Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Cahersiveen 49 Kenmare Kestrels 52 Lee Strand Juveniles U18 DIV 2 GIRLS: St Josephs 89 Gneeveguilla 43 U16 DIV 2 GIRLS: Glenbeigh Falcons...
