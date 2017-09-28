Could This Help Solve the Housing Crisis? – September 28th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

David Hall of the Irish Mortgage Holders’ Organisation spoke to Jerry about his hopes to replicate the buy-and-rent back deal he has done with AIB with the State’s other major home loan providers. It’s a joint initiative between AIB, EBS, Haven, the Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation (IMHO) and social housing organisation iCare.

