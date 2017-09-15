Helicopter tasked to the scene of crash in south Kerry

A helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a crash in south Kerry.

A lorry and a bus crashed between Tahilla and Parknasilla before 12 noon; the N70 Kenmare to Sneem road is closed on that stretch and will be for the next two hours.

Gardaí, HSE emergency ambulance, and Kerry County Fire Service are on scene, and the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) has also been tasked to the scene to assist with a casualty.

Gardaí say there are a number of injuries.

Traffic management is in place and a tow truck is en route to the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.